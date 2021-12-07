Fatal crash, chemical spill causes I-40 closure near Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Emergency crews are still working to clear a chemical spill on I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas after a fatal accident Tuesday morning.

One person died in the crash.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the chemical is calcium carbide. It’s a flammable substance used to create acetylene gas in steel manufacturing and metal cutting, according to the New Jersey Department of Health Fact Sheet.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. We are working to learn more information from ARDOT.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 247 until the spill is cleared.

All westbound lanes are blocked and be closed for several hours.

Officials say evacuations of homes and residents are not required.

