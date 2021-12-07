Another gradual warm up this week followed by another round of storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - North winds will usher in a cold night ahead and a cool day tomorrow, but the return of a southerly flow midweek will usher in a big warm up and the threat of rain and thunderstorms to end the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 60s during the morning and falling through the day ending up in the mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows again in the mid 30s.

