Thunderstorms this morning, cooler weather on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds is moving through the Mid-South early this morning. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s and then drop to around 50 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will also gradually decrease and there will be more sunshine this afternoon. With a clear sky tonight, low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TODAY: 90% Rain and storms early before 8 AM. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: North at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 32 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny to start but clouds could build in later in the day with highs only in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy but much warmer with highs in the low 70s with a chance of showers and lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: A few shower and storms will be likely on Saturday as another cold front tracks across the Mid-South. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows will fall into the upper 30s. Sunday looks dry and cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

