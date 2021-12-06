Suspect accused in Memphis police chase, ramming police cruisers facing a dozen charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of ramming into Memphis police cruisers on I-240 and leading them on a chase Friday is now facing charges.

According to Shelby County arrest records, 26-year-old Detavious Spears is charged with three counts of auto theft, burglary, vandalism, evading arrest vehicle pursuit, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest foot pursuit, leaving scene accident, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

Before the chase, police say Spears entered the Chuck Hutton Chevrolet on Mount Moriah Road where he used three vehicles to ram the back gate of the business to knock it down. Surveillance video showed he was bleeding.

The manager of the business told police the vehicles, two Camaros and a Corvette, were worth about 84,650 in total.

The Corvette was later spotted on Ridgeway Road near Poplar Avenue, according to the affidavit. Officer attempted to stop Spears but he rammed into two Memphis police cruisers and crashed into a guard rail on Walnut Grove and Farm Road.

Suspect vehicle crashed on Walnut Grove, Farm after police chase (Action News 5)

Spears allegedly fled on foot following the crash but was later caught and taken into custody. A woman was also in the passenger seat of the car.

The two were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Spears is suspected of being shot prior to the incident -- he was suffering from gunshot wounds at the time of the crash, police say.

The affidavit says he will be behind bars once he is released from the hospital.

Initial reports from police say Spears was suspected in a homicide investigation but his current charges do not reflect the accusation.

