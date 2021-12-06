Soulsville school threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soulsville Charter School will have class virtually Monday after a potential campus safety threat was brought to school official’s attention.

The school says it contacted Memphis police and an investigation is underway.

For now, parents and students are asked to check their emails and be on the lookout for phone calls from the school regarding virtual learning and the ongoing investigation.

