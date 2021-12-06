Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Soulsville school threat

Soulsville Charter School
Soulsville Charter School(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soulsville Charter School will have class virtually Monday after a potential campus safety threat was brought to school official’s attention.

The school says it contacted Memphis police and an investigation is underway.

For now, parents and students are asked to check their emails and be on the lookout for phone calls from the school regarding virtual learning and the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police continue searching for the suspects responsible for a deadly shooting that took...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Penny Hardaway calls out veterans, again, after Tigers 67-63 loss to Ole Miss
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue

Latest News

Detavious Spears charged in I-240 police chase
Suspect accused in Memphis police chase, ramming police cruisers facing a dozen charges
Nearly 3,000 MLGW customers without power amid thunderstorms
Severe weather risk area for Sunday night, December 5, 2021
Cold front will bring strong to isolated severe storms through early Monday
Man arrested in Quitman County mass shooting
Man arrested in Quitman County mass shooting