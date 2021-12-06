Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

RV lands on Middle Tenn. school bus with driver still inside, report says

A Trousdale County bus was knocked on its side and hit with an RV while the driver was inside, a report says.
5th-wheel camper lands on school bus in Trousdale County
5th-wheel camper lands on school bus in Trousdale County(WSMV via Dr. Clint A. Satterfield)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Trousdale County school bus is likely a total loss after being flipped over by strong winds and then hit with a large RV while the driver was still inside Monday morning, a report from WSMV in Nashville said.

Just after 6 a.m., Trousdale County School District Superintendent of Schools Clint Satterfield said winds flipped the camper onto a school bus that was stationed at the driver’s home, the report said.

“It’s unbelievable,” Satterfield told WSMV. “It looks like he was playing with a Matchbox set. It looked like he turned the bus over on its sides and then took up the camper and put it on top.”

Satterfield called the incident a “miracle,” WSMV’s report said. The driver reportedly crawled out of the emergency hatch on top of the bus and is not injured.

TCS closed schools for Monday due to the high winds and storm. There were no students in the school bus at the time, the report said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police continue searching for the suspects responsible for a deadly shooting that took...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Penny Hardaway calls out veterans, again, after Tigers 67-63 loss to Ole Miss
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue

Latest News

New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings
COVID-19
Tennessee Department of Health provides update on COVID-19
Jennifer Collins is named the 21st president of Rhodes College.
Rhodes College names SMU law dean Jennifer Collins new president