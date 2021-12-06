A roller coaster ride with temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to move east with full sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to low 50s with a gusty north wind at 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds: Northeast at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start, but clouds could build in later in the day with highs only in the upper 40s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. Clouds will linger Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will feature more sunshine with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy but much warmer with highs in the low 70s with a chance of showers and lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: A few shower and storms will be likely on Saturday as another cold front tracks across the Mid-South. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows will fall into the upper 30s. Sunday looks dry and cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

