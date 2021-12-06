Advertise with Us
Quitman County mass shooting suspect arrested, police say

Neighbors shocked after shooting kills 2, injures 3 at Mississippi apartment complex shooting
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CRENSHAW, Miss. (WMC) - The Quitman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a mass shooting that took place in Crenshaw, Mississippi, earlier this year.

According to the Quitman County Chief Deputy, police arrested Jonathan Williams earlier today.

On October 24, five people were shot at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments, two were killed and the other three were injured.

Investigators say they recovered between 60 to 100 rounds from multiple weapons.

The chief deputy says more information will be released by tomorrow afternoon.



