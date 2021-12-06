Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder gave an update on the new omicron variant and talked about where things stand on the approval of the COVID treatment pills from Merck and Pfizer.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

