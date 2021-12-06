Advertise with Us
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings

Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Douglass Avenue shooting scene(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are reporting multiple shootings Monday involving at least three victims who were killed.

A man was shot and killed on Whitney Avenue Monday morning. Police found the man dead in the driveway of a home.

Two more people died in a shooting at a home on Douglass Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

Another victim was shot pm at Riverdale Road and East Shelby Drive and rushed to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

MPD has not provided any details on suspects in these cases.

If you have any information regarding the investigations, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

