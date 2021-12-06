Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are reporting multiple shootings Monday involving at least three victims who were killed.

A man was shot and killed on Whitney Avenue Monday morning. Police found the man dead in the driveway of a home.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1766 Whitney. One unresponsive male was located in the residence's driveway suffering from multiple GSWs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 6, 2021

Two more people died in a shooting at a home on Douglass Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

A second victim was also pronounced deceased. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 6, 2021

Another victim was shot pm at Riverdale Road and East Shelby Drive and rushed to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

At 7:35 am, officers responded to a shooting on Riverdale near E. Shelby Dr. One victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 6, 2021

MPD has not provided any details on suspects in these cases.

If you have any information regarding the investigations, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

