Nearly 3,000 MLGW customers without power amid thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water are reporting thousands of outages across the Bluff City.

As of 5:40 a.m., there are at least 2,289 customers without power.

This could be due to the line of thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds moving through the Mid-South this morning but some sunshine will come later in the day along with colder temperatures.

