Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Nearly 3,000 MLGW customers without power amid thunderstorms

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water are reporting thousands of outages across the Bluff City.

As of 5:40 a.m., there are at least 2,289 customers without power.

This could be due to the line of thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds moving through the Mid-South this morning but some sunshine will come later in the day along with colder temperatures.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for any weather updates.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police continue searching for the suspects responsible for a deadly shooting that took...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Penny Hardaway calls out veterans, again, after Tigers 67-63 loss to Ole Miss
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue

Latest News

Severe weather risk area for Sunday night, December 5, 2021
Cold front will bring strong to isolated severe storms through early Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
Gov. Reeves has ‘reason for optimism’ after Supreme Court oral arguments this week
Neighbors shocked after shooting kills 2, injures 3 at Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Quitman County mass shooting suspect arrested, police say
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Wendy Moten to compete for a spot in the finale of ‘The Voice’ tomorrow