NASA launches new mission to revolutionize space communication

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NASA launched a new mission that will revolutionize how we talk with future missions in space, including at the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday morning.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with NASA Chief Engineer Jeffrey Sheehy at the digital desk ahead of the Sunday’s launch.

Sheehy talked about the mission, what it will be testing, and how the new type of communication changes how NASA will communicate with crewed missions to the Moon or Mars.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

