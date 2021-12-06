Memphis elementary students create song urging vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we go through another holiday season where COVID-19 is prevalent, students are now the ones advocating the public to get vaccinated.

“We must stay safe, please vaccinate,” the students chanted.

Students at Perea Elementary, a charter school in North Memphis are echoing health leaders and pleading with the community to get vaccinated.

School Leader Deadre Ussery says the message came from students who have had to adjust to a new way of learning.

“Our students spent the last year doing virtual and hybrid learning, and they were well aware of what COVID was doing to our communities and in our families,” Ussery said. “And so they came back with a sense of angst and worry because they knew once again how devastating the disease could be in our community.”

“Hey, we have something to say, it’s important please, we must stay safe,” the students chanted.

“This song was an opportunity for their voices to be heard and elevated,” Ussery said.

LaChelle Walker wrote the song. She says originally, it was an educational way of teaching students safety guidelines the vaccinated portion was added when kids became eligible.

“Children love music right, and so, a lot of times that’s the way they learn and it will stay with them. So, they can take that home and spread the word all over,” Walker said.

Ussery says last Thursday, they held a vaccination event for students, and 21 of them received their first dose.

