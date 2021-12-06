Memphis celebrates upgrading 500th home under Home Uplift program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, Memphis celebrated its 500th home of the Home Uplift program.

Since 2018, the program has helped modernize and weatherize homes.

The partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW), and the City of Memphis, helps make energy-efficient upgrades to help lower energy costs.

TVA says the program, on average, helps recipients lower their annual energy bill by $400.

“I’ve been in this house for 50 years, and I’ve never had central air or heating,” said Yvonne Becton, 500th recipient of the Home Uplift program. But I am so happy. I’m so pleased to have been one of the recipients.”

“The word uplift was appropriately named because it truly does uplift a home, a family, a community, a city, a district, and even the Tennessee Valley,” said Gabe Franceschi with TVA.

So far, $30 million has been put into this program.

Anyone interested in becoming a recipient can visit one of the links below.

https://www.tva.com/energy/uplifting-lives

https://energyright.com/residential/

http://www.memphis-wap.org/

http://www.memphis-wap.org/about.html

https://www.mlgw.com/news/news_stpjan2021

