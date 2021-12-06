Man, juvenile charges in Helena-West Helena shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting in Helena-West Helena.

The shooting happened Saturday, December 4 at the intersection of North 5th and Plaza streets prior to the lineup of the Helena- West Helena Christmas Parade.

Michael Rogers is charged with the following:

Terroristic act

Second-degree battery

Possession of firearms by certain persons

Firs-degree Endangering the welfare of a minor

Fleeing

A male juvenile was also arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with terroristic act, second-degree battery, and fleeing.

According to Helena-West Helena police, officers were in search of a black Audi SUV in connection with the shooting. They were informed that an SUV matching the suspect vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed in Helena approximately 15 minutes after the shooting.

Officers located the vehicle and pursued it to Wire Road where they made contact with Rogers, who was the driver, and arrested him.

Both Rogers and the juvenile suspect will have a bond hearing Tuesday, December 7.

