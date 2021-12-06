Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglass Avenue shooting scene
Police report 3 dead, 1 injured within hours in Memphis shootings
Memphis Police continue searching for the suspects responsible for a deadly shooting that took...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Penny Hardaway calls out veterans, again, after Tigers 67-63 loss to Ole Miss
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue

Latest News

Gov. Reeves has ‘reason for optimism’ after Supreme Court oral arguments this week
Gov. Reeves has ‘reason for optimism’ after Supreme Court oral arguments this week
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
Gov. Reeves has ‘reason for optimism’ after Supreme Court oral arguments this week
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
Reeves: Mississippi will ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned
The Build Back Better bill is expected to face some hurdles as it heads to the Senate.
Paid family leave could be cut from Build Back Better plan
Tennessee state leaders debate on partisan or non-partisan school board elections
Tennessee state leaders debate on partisan or non-partisan school board elections