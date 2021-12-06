Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features a topic Operations Director Jairo Arguijo says is affecting Latinos more than anybody else in the U.S.

Arguijo joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss how social media is spreading misinformation among the Latino community, specifically when it comes to politics.

Another feature she highlighted breaks down the difference between day of the dead and Halloween.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

