First Alert to dropping temperatures today, frigid conditions tonight

Cool, dry and seasonal early December weather will prevail across the Mid-South through...
Cool, dry and seasonal early December weather will prevail across the Mid-South through midweek, following Monday Morning's cold front
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold front that brought early morning thunderstorms will continue to move to the south and east this morning, ushering in cooler air behind it.

7:14 AM CT Monday, December 6, 2021 Radar Image
7:14 AM CT Monday, December 6, 2021 Radar Image(WMC)

While normally we experience our high temperatures in the afternoon, that won’t be the case today.

We had temperatures in the 60s at the start of Action News 5 at 4 AM this morning.

At the time of this writing (7:15 AM Monday), temperatures are in the 50s for most locations.

Temperatures across the Mid-South as of 7:20 AM CT Monday, December 6, 2021
Temperatures across the Mid-South as of 7:20 AM CT Monday, December 6, 2021(WMC)

Temperatures will continue to drop through the day and we’ll be in the 40s this afternoon, despite the sunny skies.

Hour by Hour forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021
Hour by Hour forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021(WMC)

It will also remain breezy through the day, making it feel even cooler.

Strong northerly winds will lighten overnight, but probably not go completely calm as high pressure settles in.

Windgusts for Monday, December 6, 2021
Windgusts for Monday, December 6, 2021(WMC)

Tonight will be frigid as temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and the low 30s under clear skies.

Cool, dry and seasonal early December weather will prevail across the Midsouth through midweek, following this morning’s cold front, but temperatures will rebound during the second half of the week with 70s returning by Friday.

7-Day Forecast as of Monday morning, December 6, 2021
7-Day Forecast as of Monday morning, December 6, 2021(WMC)

