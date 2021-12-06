First Alert to dropping temperatures today, frigid conditions tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold front that brought early morning thunderstorms will continue to move to the south and east this morning, ushering in cooler air behind it.

7:14 AM CT Monday, December 6, 2021 Radar Image (WMC)

While normally we experience our high temperatures in the afternoon, that won’t be the case today.

We had temperatures in the 60s at the start of Action News 5 at 4 AM this morning.

At the time of this writing (7:15 AM Monday), temperatures are in the 50s for most locations.

Temperatures across the Mid-South as of 7:20 AM CT Monday, December 6, 2021 (WMC)

Temperatures will continue to drop through the day and we’ll be in the 40s this afternoon, despite the sunny skies.

Hour by Hour forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021 (WMC)

It will also remain breezy through the day, making it feel even cooler.

Strong northerly winds will lighten overnight, but probably not go completely calm as high pressure settles in.

Windgusts for Monday, December 6, 2021 (WMC)

Tonight will be frigid as temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and the low 30s under clear skies.

Cool, dry and seasonal early December weather will prevail across the Midsouth through midweek, following this morning’s cold front, but temperatures will rebound during the second half of the week with 70s returning by Friday.

7-Day Forecast as of Monday morning, December 6, 2021 (WMC)

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet.

It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.