FedEx employee talks about holiday rush

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the holiday nears, shipping companies, like FedEx, are working in overdrive to make sure you get your gifts under the tree on time.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with FedEx employee Tajah Wade to find out what it is like working during the busiest time of the year and what customers need to know.

“The last day to ship is mid-December so I would definitely start coming in now,” Wade said. “I know here in the Memphis area we actually extended our hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

