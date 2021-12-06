2 suspects accused of shooting woman in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to the face and two other women accused in the incident are facing attempted murder charges.

Shelby County jail records say 25-year-old Beatrice Broyles and 23-year-old Asia Dowdy are each charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Broyles is accused of firing several shots at a woman striking her in the face as she was leaving an apartment building on Jackson Avenue on Nov. 22. The victim had three other people in the car at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Dowdy is accused of driving the vehicle Broyles allegedly fired the shots from.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Both women are behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

