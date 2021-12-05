Wendy Moten to compete for a spot in the finale of ‘The Voice’ tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spot in the finale is one the line for mid-southerner Wendy Moten this week on “The Voice.”

When asked what a spot in the finale would mean to her, Moten said she’s just focused on the journey.

“I’m happy to make it as far as I have. I really am surprised the other contestants like but of course, I’m like, no, no, there’s no course. Because they’re also gifted and talented, that everybody is an artist. And we’re all in our own separate lane. So, you know, I just just want to just stay focused and get as far as I can go. And you know, just know my music the best I can and enjoy the journey. This is the fun part. You know, this is what I’ll be remembering what it was, like, you know, to go through this process,” Moten said.

You can catch Moten’s next performance tomorrow night at 7 p.m. right here on Action News 5

