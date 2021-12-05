Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles are dead, girls 15 and 16-years old, after a shooting at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Blvd.

The suspect vehicle has been recovered by police, but the suspect/s remain on the run.

There were two other victims from this shooting on Friday night, another 16-year-old girl and a nine-month-old boy. Both were admitted to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This comes hours after Mayor Jim Strickland’s update from MPD’s new Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods (SCORPION) Unit, which is trying to be proactive in preventing this type of activity from happening.

The latest numbers from SCORPION show 338 arrests have been made since the unit’s start three weeks ago, also highlighting the recovery of 95 weapons.

Mayor Jim Strickland is praising Chief CJ Davis for these numbers.

“(Davis is) really taking an aggressive stance because we do not tolerate the level of violent crime in this city,” Strickland said.

Unfortunately, those numbers don’t mean an end to violent crime in the city.

Friday night, a blue Nissan pulled into the Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Blvd and opened fire.

“They’re getting younger and younger,” said Sammy Hooks, a Memphis resident, referring to the age of gun violence victims in the city. “I don’t know the problem, but this has to stop man. It’s heartbreaking to know stuff like this is happening every day in Memphis.”

We spoke with Hooks at the Marathon on Saturday afternoon, not even 24 hours after the shooting, telling him what happened.

You could still see shards of glass on the ground, remnants of the scene.

Hooks told us he comes to this store every night he gets off work, and having something like this happen here hits close to home for him.

“Fortunately, I didn’t have to work last night because when I get off work I always stop here before I go home,” Hooks said. “I don’t want to say I want to stop coming here, but it’s getting scary.”

There are surveillance cameras on the property, but the video is with MPD.

The manager of the Marathon had left for the day.

What we know is the suspect vehicle has been recovered, but the suspect or suspects remain on the run.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see stuff like this going on in Memphis every day,” Hooks said. “It has to stop.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

