Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Poplar Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say they found two men shot, and they were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.

Police have detained one man in their investigation.

