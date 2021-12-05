Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Poplar Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say they found two men shot, and they were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.

Police have detained one man in their investigation.

At 4:30 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 300 Poplar. Two male victims were located. Both were xported to ROH. One is listed as critical, and the other is one non-critical.

Officers have one male detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.