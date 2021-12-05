Police searching for homicide suspect

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 1475 Ketchum Road Friday night.

Officers say they found Ervin Terrell shot in the middle of the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Terrell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say during their investigation a video showed Terrell in a red 2018 Ford Escape before he is shot and falls into the street. The Escape left the scene before officers arrived, but the vehicle has since been recovered.

Bouya Ba has been positively identified as the driver of the red Ford Escape and a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for him.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

