One man shot on Pinedale Road
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Pinedale Avenue around 7:28 p.m.
Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-526-CASH with tips.
