One man shot on Pinedale Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Pinedale Avenue around 7:28 p.m.

At 7:28 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 1972 Pinedale. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 5, 2021

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-526-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.