Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One man shot on Pinedale Road

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Pinedale Avenue around 7:28 p.m.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-526-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect vehicle crashed on Walnut Grove, Farm after police chase
Homicide suspect injured in police chase; rams squad cars on I-240, police say
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police confirm 2 teens dead, 2 other children injured in Memphis gas station shooting
2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
Oxford mother charged after infant dies from fentanyl toxicity
Oxford mother charged after infant dies from fentanyl toxicity

Latest News

Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Penny Hardaway calls out veterans, again, after Tigers 67-63 loss to Ole Miss
Memphis Police continue searching for the suspects responsible for a deadly shooting that took...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting
Jonesboro Rotary Club and Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police partner for Shop with a Cop.
Children get a free shopping spree for the holidays
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue
Police: Two shot on Poplar Avenue