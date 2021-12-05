Health department reports 182 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 182 newly confirmed cases and 3 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 150,018 and there have been 2,373 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 140 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,449 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 342 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County Health Department reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.2% for the week ending in November 27, up 3% from the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 2,759 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 75.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

526,126 total people vaccinated

1,058,642 total vaccinations administered

19,310 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.