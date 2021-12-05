Advertise with Us
Health department reports 182 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 12/5/21
SCHD COVID-19 data 12/5/21
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 182 newly confirmed cases and 3 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 150,018 and there have been 2,373 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 140 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,449 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 342 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County Health Department reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.2% for the week ending in November 27, up 3% from the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 2,759 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 75.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 526,126 total people vaccinated
  • 1,058,642 total vaccinations administered
  • 19,310 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

