Friday evening hit-and-run left one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Whitmore Road Friday evening.

Police say, according to a witness, a gray or silver car hit a person crossing the street and then fled the scene. The person that was hit did not survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.