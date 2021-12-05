Advertise with Us
Friday evening hit-and-run left one dead

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Whitmore Road Friday evening.

Police say, according to a witness, a gray or silver car hit a person crossing the street and then fled the scene. The person that was hit did not survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

