Former Shelby County Commissioner dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner, Charlie Perkins, died this morning.

Perkins served as a member of the Shelby county Board of Commission from 1972 to 1994, serving as chairman from 1978 to 1983 and again in 1994.

“There will be many extraordinary things individuals will share about Charlie Perkins. I will share Charlie Perkins was Shelby County. I feel so blessed we called each other friends. He was one of the good guys. My sincere condolences to his family,” Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley said.

