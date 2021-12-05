Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Shelby County Commissioner dies

Charlie Perkins and Mark Billingsley
Charlie Perkins and Mark Billingsley(Mark Billingsley)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner, Charlie Perkins, died this morning.

Perkins served as a member of the Shelby county Board of Commission from 1972 to 1994, serving as chairman from 1978 to 1983 and again in 1994.

“There will be many extraordinary things individuals will share about Charlie Perkins. I will share Charlie Perkins was Shelby County. I feel so blessed we called each other friends.  He was one of the good guys. My sincere condolences to his family,” Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect vehicle crashed on Walnut Grove, Farm after police chase
Homicide suspect injured in police chase; rams squad cars on I-240, police say
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police confirm 2 teens dead, 2 other children injured in Memphis gas station shooting
Oxford mother charged after infant dies from fentanyl toxicity
Oxford mother charged after infant dies from fentanyl toxicity

Latest News

SCHD COVID-19 data 12/4/21
Health department reports 201 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
St. Jude Marathon
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend raises over $12 million to help children battling diseases
Christmas Tree
3-day Bluff City Christmas Experience kicks off at Hickory Ridge Mall