First Alert to threat of severe weather tonight, overnight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of northern Mississippi until 9 AM this morning. Like yesterday, clouds will persist through the day and there will be passing showers at times with strong to severe thunderstorms moving in tonight - overnight, mainly between 11 PM and 7 AM Monday. A few storms could reach severe limits. The main threat with any stronger storms will be damaging wind but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

TODAY: Patchy fog early otherwise cloudy with a few showers with highs near 70 and breezy, southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms, some could be severe with lows falling into the upper 40s and breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will start with rain and a few storms as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. Rain should end before 10 AM and temperatures will start in the mid 50s early, but will fall into the 40s by the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: On Tuesday clouds could linger and a stray shower will be possible with highs only in the upper 40s and lows in lower 30s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with partly cloudy skies and highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy but much warmer with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

