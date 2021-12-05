Advertise with Us
Cotton bales burn, Covington Fire Department suspects arson

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department and deputies responded to a call of cotton bales on fire near the intersection of Highway 54 and Highway 14 on Thursday.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff, while one the scene deputies say they located a second location with cotton bales of fire in the same area.

Investigators working with CFD say they believe both locations were set intentionally and are working with CFD to gather information to help identify any suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300.

