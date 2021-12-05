Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cold front will bring strong to potentially severe storms overnight

By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the region overnight, bringing the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Action News 5 viewing area in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe storms.

Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday night - Monday morning
Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday night - Monday morning(WMC)

A Slight Risk (2/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few scattered severe storms.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center
Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center(SPC)

IMPACTS: The primary severe weather threat will be damaging winds, with secondary threats of brief tornadoes and localized flooding.

Storm Threats Sunday night - Monday morning
Storm Threats Sunday night - Monday morning(WMC)

TIMING: This is a nighttime severe weather event. ‘

Severe weather threat should be mainly after midnight.

Storms should affect NE Arkansas around Midnight, Memphis and Shelby County around 2 AM Monday, and then move south and east through the area over the remainder of the night into early Monday.

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police confirm 2 teens dead, 2 other children injured in Memphis gas station shooting
2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching
Memphis Police continue searching for the suspects responsible for a deadly shooting that took...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Elvis Presley Boulevard shooting

Latest News

wmc
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 5, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to threat of severe weather tonight, overnight
Cold front could bring severe weather late Sunday
First Alert to fog & the threat of severe weather Sunday night
Cold front could bring severe weather late Sunday
Saturday night forecast - tracking the threat of severe weather for Sunday night