Cold front will bring strong to potentially severe storms overnight

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Action News 5 viewing area in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe storms.

Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday night - Monday morning (WMC)

A Slight Risk (2/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few scattered severe storms.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

IMPACTS: The primary severe weather threat will be damaging winds, with secondary threats of brief tornadoes and localized flooding.

Storm Threats Sunday night - Monday morning (WMC)

TIMING: This is a nighttime severe weather event. ‘

Severe weather threat should be mainly after midnight.

Storms should affect NE Arkansas around Midnight, Memphis and Shelby County around 2 AM Monday, and then move south and east through the area over the remainder of the night into early Monday.

FUTURECAST: A cold front will move through the region overnight, bringing the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.



Main timeframe will be between Midnight and 7 AM Monday, northwest to southeast. #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/kn1tVlMkZM — Erin Thomas (@ErinThomasWx) December 5, 2021

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

