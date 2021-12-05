A cold front will bring rain & the potential for strong to severe storms overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Just as expected lots of clouds and a few isolated to showers. We will continue to see pop up showers and storms through this evening in advance of a strong cold front. The bulk of rain and storms will move in tonight around 1 AM - 6 AM from west to east. A few storms could reach severe limits and could contain damaging wind which is the primary threat but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The threat for severe weather will end for the Mid-South by 7 AM but a few lingering showers will remain possible before 11 AM Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms, some could be severe with temperatures in the 60s overnight and breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms early before 7 AM then a few lingering showers before 11 AM. In the afternoon, clearing skies and falling temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and windy with northerly winds at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows falling in the lower 30s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny to start but clouds could build in later in the day with highs only in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy but much warmer with highs in the low 70s with a chance of showers and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: More rain and storms look likely on Saturday as another cold front tracks across the Mid-South. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows will fall into the upper 30s. Sunday looks dry and cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

