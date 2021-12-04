Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend raises over $12 million to help children battling diseases

St. Jude Marathon
St. Jude Marathon
By Brandon Richard
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest events in Memphis returned this weekend and raised over $12 million to help children battling life-threatening diseases.

About 20,000 runners laced up their shoes for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

After going all-virtual in 2020, the event made its triumphant return on Saturday.

“I’m so excited to be here. We’re live and we’re in-person and we’re in downtown Memphis and there’s literally thousands of people here gathered,” said Rick Shadyac, the president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Runners from all 50 states and 72 countries took to the streets of Memphis.

“The most meaningful thing for me about this race is to see the St. Jude families. We’ve got 1,100 St. Jude family members who are participating in this race,” said Shadyac.

Shadyac says through their training the participants raised over $12 million this year.

That money will support research and treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help children battling diseases like cancer.

That mission is why Curtis Callaway says Shaw Floors got involved with St. Jude a decade ago.

“Every dollar that’s raised here goes back to St. Jude [Children’s Research Hospital], so whether it’s a golf event or walk/run, everything gets funneled back to the hospital, so that’s why we wanted to participate,” said Callaway.

Not only does St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital benefit from the marathon, but Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says the local economy does as well.

“Because that’s a lot of hotel rooms, a lot of visitors, 80% or so are from out of town, so they raise $12 million for St. Jude and spending millions of dollars in the city, so it’s a win-win,” said Strickland.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect vehicle crashed on Walnut Grove, Farm after police chase
Homicide suspect injured in police chase; rams squad cars on I-240, police say
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police confirm 2 teens dead, 2 other children injured in Memphis gas station shooting
Oxford mother charged after infant dies from fentanyl toxicity
Oxford mother charged after infant dies from fentanyl toxicity

Latest News

Christmas Tree
3-day Bluff City Christmas Experience kicks off at Hickory Ridge Mall
St. Jude Marathon
St. Jude Marathon underway -- interview with ALSAC President and CEO Rick Shadyac
St. Jude Marathon Weekend
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend back in the Bluff City today
Spencer Denton/St. Jude Marathon
St. Jude Marathon underway