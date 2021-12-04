St. Jude Marathon back in the Bluff City today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of runners are here in the Bluff City for the St. Jude Marathon today.

Runners from 72 countries and all 50 states will hit the starting line this morning to run for the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Last year’s marathon was virtual because of the pandemic. But this year it’s back in full force.

And Rick Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, St. Jude’s fundraising arm announce it’s St. Jude Heroes helped the hospital reach the $100 million milestone this week.

We will be live downtown ahead of the race.

