Spotty showers today with more widespread rain, storms Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Waking up to cloudy skies and a misty drizzle this morning. During the marathon there could be a passing shower or two, and this trend will continue through the afternoon. More widespread rain and possible thunderstorms arrive Sunday evening.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers mainly early with a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: NE 5-10

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind Light

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will be cloudy with a few showers early but rain and storms will be likely from Sunday evening through early Monday as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Sunday. A few storms on Sundaycould reach severe limits with the main threat strong gusty wind.

NEXT WEEK: Some showers will linger through Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s in the morning on Monday and fall to the 40s in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers possible both days. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

