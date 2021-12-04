Advertise with Us
Raleigh gets into the holiday spirit with tree-lighting celebration

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Raleigh is getting into the holiday spirit with a tree-lighting celebration.

Friday night, City of Memphis and Shelby County officials gathered for the first “The Spirit and Sparkle of Christmas” in Raleigh.

The tree will be shining bright through January 2 at the roundabout of the Raleigh Springs Civic Center on Austin Peay Highway

Families are invited to stop by!

