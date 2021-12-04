Nashville musicians awarded star on Orpheum Sidewalk of Stars in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pair of stars are now a permanent fixture in the Bluff City.

Musicians Drew and Ellie Holcomb of Nashville received stars on the Orpheum Sidewalk of Stars Friday, just hours before their performance at the theater.

The couple toured for years with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors before Ellie Holcomb went solo as a Christian singer-songwriter. Drew Holcomb still tours nationally.

“I’m from Memphis, been playing here many, many years. [I] never dreamed of an honor sort of getting to hang out in posterity out here on the sidewalk at a place that I love, the Orpheum,” said Drew Holcomb.

“It feels sort of like a dream that came true that we didn’t even know that we could dream,” Ellie Holcomb said.

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors has supported many national touring acts, like Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, and even Willie Nelson.

