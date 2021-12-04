Advertise with Us
Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit makes over 300 arrests since launching(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been three weeks since Memphis police launched the new SCORPION Unit.

The unit was created to address violent crimes throughout the city. Crime suppression officers patrol crime hot spot areas.

Since its start, the unit has made 338 arrests, including 125 felony arrests, and recovered 95 weapons.

SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore in Our Neighborhoods. The SCORPION Unit is a 50-person unit that operates seven days a week.

