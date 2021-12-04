Health department reports 201 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb with 201 newly confirmed cases and 17 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 149,836 and there have been 2,370 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 127 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,370 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 333 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County Health Department reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.2% for the week ending in November 27, up 3% from the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 2,446 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 75.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

525,403 total people vaccinated

1,054,484total vaccinations administered

17,122 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Click here for more COVID-19 data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.