First Alert to possible severe weather Sunday night

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will persist along with on and off light showers to drizzle through tonight. Tomorrow will start with clouds and a few spotty showers but the bulk of the rain and storms will arrive Sunday evening through Monday morning. A few storms could reach severe limits with the main threat being damaging wind but there is a low end threat for an isolated tornado.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Lows in the mid 50s with light winds.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a few showers early and then showers and storms possible in the afternoon with highs near 70 and breezy southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms, some could be severe with lows falling into the upper 40s and breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will start with rain and a few storms as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. Rain should end before 10 am and temperatures will start in the mid 50s early but will fall into the 40s by the afternoon. On Tuesday clouds could linger and a stray shower will be possible with highs only in the upper 40s and lows in lower 30s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with partly cloudy skies and highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy but much warmer with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

