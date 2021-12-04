First Alert to heavy rain, thunderstorms late Sunday into early Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move into the Mid-South, bringing rain and thunderstorms Late Sunday into Early Monday.
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Action News 5 viewing area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe storms.
A Marginal Threat (1/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but a few storms could reach severe criteria.
The main timeframe for storms will be between 11 PM Sunday - 7 AM Monday, west to east:
The main concern will be damaging winds and locally-heavy rainfall, however, considering how dry the Mid-South has been as of late, the flash flood threat is expected to be localized.
HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!
Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.
You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.
The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.