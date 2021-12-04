Advertise with Us
First Alert to heavy rain, thunderstorms late Sunday into early Monday

Severe Weather Risk for Sunday, December 5, 2021
Severe Weather Risk for Sunday, December 5, 2021
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move into the Mid-South, bringing rain and thunderstorms Late Sunday into Early Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Action News 5 viewing area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe storms.

Severe Weather Risk for Sunday, December 5, 2021
Severe Weather Risk for Sunday, December 5, 2021

A Marginal Threat (1/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but a few storms could reach severe criteria.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center
Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center

The main timeframe for storms will be between 11 PM Sunday - 7 AM Monday, west to east:

The main concern will be damaging winds and locally-heavy rainfall, however, considering how dry the Mid-South has been as of late, the flash flood threat is expected to be localized.

Severe Outlook for Sunday night into Monday morning
Severe Outlook for Sunday night into Monday morning

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Friday night First Alert Memphis Weather