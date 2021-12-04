FedEx gifts $1M to Excel Center in Memphis amid new campus debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx announced a $1 million gift to Excel Center, a high school that gives adults a chance to push the re-start button on education and workforce training.

Visitors to the new Excel Center campus took tours of the new facility at 2576 Thousand Oaks Cove, former home of National College.

Memphis Goodwill has operated Excel Center and another campus for six years and has graduated 800 adults in that time. The new location has everything adults need to restart schooling, including childcare and life coaches who will help students overcome every barrier to education

