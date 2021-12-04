Action News 5′s Joe Birch honored for dedication to supporting patients of St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Jude Memphis Marathon has raised more than $100 million since it started in 2002.

Back then, Action News 5 anchorman Joe Birch, an avid runner, thought taking part in the race would be a good fit for him. It turns out, two decades later, it’s a perfect fit.

Friday night before the big race, Birch was doing what he always does – supporting St. Jude by emceeing the pre-race pasta party for St. Jude Heroes, the marathon participants who raise money for the hospital. But this year, Richard Shadyac, Jr., CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude, had a surprise for Birch.

“Please give Mr. Joe Birch an incredible round of applause as we present to him the St. Jude Hero Among Us award,” he told the crowd.

St. Jude’s Hero Among Us award is given to an exceptional individual who goes the extra mile to make sure families never get a bill from St. Jude. And Birch has logged countless extra miles.

“In my 12 and a half years that I’ve been in this city, Joe has given selflessly and generously with his time at any event I ask him to speak at. Participating in this marathon, and on walks and runs, and simply being there as an emcee,” Shadyac told Action News 5.

Birch says he was inspired to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which he calls the “mecca of mercy” in Memphis, after meeting and interviewing St. Jude founder, actor Danny Thomas.

“I learned from Danny Thomas,” said Birch. “He really was a mentor to me. What you do with notoriety is not shine light on yourself. What you do is turn it into something that means something to somebody, like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

In the marathon’s 20 year history, Burch’s run the full, 26.2-mile marathon five times and the half-marathon the other years. The exception was 2013 when an ice storm canceled the race. Birch also had a broken ankle that year, but still raised money for St. Jude. At age 66, he shows no signs of slowing down.

“As long as my health holds out, I’m going to do this race every year,” he said with a wide smile. “And I’ll try to raise funds for our great hospital.”

In his usual, humble style, Birch insists he’s not the one who deserves the recognition.

“I think the kids are the heroes,” he said. “The children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital who have to go through a marathon of pain and suffering, they’re the ones who are the real heroes.”

“The man is amazing,” Shadyac said. “I don’t know where he gets his energy from. But the commitment, you can just tell, just like when he’s delivering the news, the man is authentic. He’s real. He cares about other people and he cares about our great city.”

The marathon has grown from 2,000 participants that first year to more than 26,000 in recent years. It’s the largest annual fundraiser for St. Jude in its hometown of Memphis.

Tonight, its hometown hero, Joe Birch, is resting up, getting ready to run his 21st marathon tomorrow.

