2 suspects sought after man critically injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two suspects in a shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened at Dyer and Macon and left a man critically injured. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Memphis police say the two male suspects were wearing all dark clothing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

