Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and damage to government property.(Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was arrested on several drugs charges after authorities received an anonymous tip she was preparing to smoke marijuana during a Facebook Live.

Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Candace Keene, 33, was preparing marijuana to be smoked in a live stream on Facebook, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Investigators reviewed the social media account and was able to observe the video,” a spokesperson for the department wrote in the release. “Investigators and H.E.A.T. Deputies went to the home of Candace Keene and spoke to her about the narcotics seen in the video which see did not deny.”

Investigators found and collected unspecified amounts of marijuana and a controlled prescription medicine not prescribed to Keene during a search of the home.

While in a patrol vehicle following her arrest, Keene allegedly threatened to “purposely” urinate in the vehicle, according to the news release.

Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and damage to government property. Her bond was set at $4,000 secured.

“We want to thank the citizens that report concerns to us no matter how large or small,” a spokesperson wrote in the release. “In North Carolina marijuana is illegal and we have a duty to enforce all laws no matter the opinion. We have collected some marijuana that has contained fentanyl and other deadly drugs and narcotics.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Suspect vehicle crashed on Walnut Grove, Farm after police chase
Homicide suspect injured in police chase; rams squad cars on I-240, police say
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Search continues after murder suspect spotted in Horn Lake
Search continues after murder suspect seen in Horn Lake
3 dead in crash near Shelby Drive

Latest News

Raleigh gets into the holiday spirit with tree-lighting celebration
Raleigh gets into the holiday spirit with tree-lighting celebration
Journey Community Schools receives $30K grant from International Paper
Journey Community Schools receives $30K grant from International Paper
FedEx gifts $1M to Excel Center in Memphis amid new campus debut
FedEx gifts $1M to Excel Center in Memphis amid new campus debut
Shelby County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases
2 suspects sought after man critically injured in Memphis shooting