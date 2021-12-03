Advertise with Us
TBI searching for missing teen who may be in danger

TBI searching for missing teen who may be in danger
(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is joining in on the search for a child out of Memphis who may be in danger.

According to Memphis police, 16-year-old Skyla Dykes, was last seen Thursday. Dykes has a medical condition and is without her medication.

If you have seen her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

