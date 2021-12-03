Showers possible for St. Jude Memphis Marathon, thunderstorms Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a dry and warm stretch of weather this week, rain and cooler air arrives this weekend. A cold front will fall apart when it arrives on Saturday, but we will still see a few showers.

showers will be possible Saturday morning and afternoon (wmc)

Spotty showers will be possible during the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday morning, but it will not rain the whole time. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees during the race with northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Another cold front will arrive on Sunday and that one will deliver heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms. It will be mostly dry in the morning and then rounds of downpours will start around noon. A line of heavy rain will arrive with the cold front in the evening.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain arrive Sunday night. (wmc)

With warmer air and moisture in place, there will be enough instability for some strong thunderstorms. Areas along and west of the Mississippi River are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. That means that an isolated strong storm will be possible, especially on Sunday night. Damaging winds will be the primary concern.

The SPC has the Mid-South under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. (wmc)

