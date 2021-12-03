Advertise with Us
Shelby County COVID-19 relief funds benefit several residents and organizations

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several organizations in Shelby County are benefiting from millions in COVID-19 relief funding.

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress approved earlier this year. Thursday, a breakdown was given on how some of the funding has been spent.

$19 million has gone to Regional One and $9 million to other hospitals. $3 million went to the Mid-South Food Bank to provide nine million meals. The Shelby County Humane Society received $460,000 to support a new low-cost clinic.

Other funds went to property tax relief for seniors and transitional housing for the homeless.

