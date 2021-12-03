Rain & cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been another dry and warm day across the Mid-South with high temperatures tying the record of 75 so far, set back in 2012 but temperatures could surpass this record once the official high comes in later this afternoon. Clouds will pour in tonight and there could be some areas of drizzle. Saturday morning could feature some occasional showers and showers could last throughout Saturday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: NE 5-10

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind Light

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday as a cold front moves into the area. Light rain will be possible for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday morning, but it won’t rain the entire time. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers could impact the Christmas parades on Saturday afternoon and evening, but it won’t be a wash-out. Sunday morning will be mostly dry, but rain will move back in during the afternoon and thunderstorms with heavy rain will arrive in the evening.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return on Monday afternoon, but it will feel much cooler. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees in the morning and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

