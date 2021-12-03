Advertise with Us
Police searching for thrift store burglary suspects

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a burglary at the Am Vets Thrift Store on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police say on November 29 suspects gained entry to the store through the back door and stole a television and cash from the store.

Surveillance cameras show the suspects entering and stealing from the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

